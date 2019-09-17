|
|
Joseph Patrick Reilly of Fall River passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday September 14, 2019. Joseph was the son of Annie and Joseph Reilly of Taunton. He was born in Taunton on February 13, 1926, but as a young man he moved to Fall River and lived there for the rest of his life. He was a lifelong member of the Legion of Mary | where he first met his beloved wife Mary Crawford Reilly. They were married for 49 years until Marys passing in 2012. Joseph owned and operated The Irish Specialty Shoppe on President Avenue in Fall River. Anyone who walked through the Shoppes doors would find a stack of that days newspapers on the counter which Joseph had already read in their entirety. Joseph loved to talk politics and business. His conversations always included his wit and humor. From its opening in 1964 until a few weeks ago, Joseph worked in the Shoppe six days a week. Joseph was predeceased by his three brothers Peter, John and Richard. He is survived by his daughter Maire Reilly and son Joseph Reilly, Jr., both from Fall River. Joseph was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Name parish at 709 Hanover Street in Fall River where the funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday September 18th at 11am. A private burial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Joseph and Mary Reillys name to www.parkinson.org For online condolences, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 17, 2019