Joseph Joe P. Tobin, 56, of Swansea, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Dawn (Scholes) Tobin. His funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Visiting hours, Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00 PM prior to the service. Contributions in his honor may be made to Hungry for Music, 2020 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW #384, Washington, DC 20006 or https://hungryformusic.org/support-us/donate/ Burial private. To view the full obituary, send a tribute or for directions, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 12, 2020