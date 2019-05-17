|
Joseph R. Marion, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A life long resident of Little Compton, Rhode Island he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Flores) Marion and the husband of 50 years to Edith (Hancock) Marion. He was the proud father of Joseph Marion, III, Esq., and his fiance, Kimberly McHale and grandfather of John, Peter, Sadie and Kaitlyn Marion. A graduate of Josephine Wilbur High School, he was also a long time member of The Little Compton Volunteer Fire Department and a founding member of The Rhode Island Antique Tractor Club, having spent many hours restoring, showing and enjoying his antique John Deere tractors and later in life, his 1956 Chevrolet. A skilled craftsman, he owned and operated Marion Welding for over 30 years and was known for fabricating specialty items for his customers and making repairs thought by others to be impossible. Generous and outgoing, he had a kind word for all and loved nothing better than a good laugh or joke. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Fern Acres Funeral Home, Willow Avenue, Little Compton, with a funeral Mass on Monday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherines Church, Simmons Road, Little Compton. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, South of Commons. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Little Compton Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 226, Little Compton, R.I. 02837, Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, R.I. ATTN: Jo Glenning; or a cancer .
Published in The Herald News on May 17, 2019