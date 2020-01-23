|
Joseph "Ray" Raymond Morrissette, age 88 of Fall River, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020. Ray was the beloved husband of 62 years to Evelyn (Moniz) Morrissette and the son of the late William & Alberta (Raymond) Morrissette. Ray attended St. Anne and Notre Dame Parochial Schools, and Msgr. Prevost High School. He also attended Bradford Durfee College of Technology and Arizona State College after enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1951. He served in the Adjutant Generals office during the Korean War from 1951-1955. Prior to retiring, Ray worked for the Fall River Fire Department for 30 yrs. as a Firefighter, the Driver of Pumper #9 of the Flint Fire Station and finally as a F.R.F.D. Dispatcher. He was also an avid NY Giants fan. In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by his children: Kenneth P. Morrissette (wife Debra) of Sahuarita, AZ, Norma-Jean (Morrissette) Lanagan of Fall River, and Donna (Morrissette) Fastino of Gainesville, FL; 2 sisters: Claire (Morrissette) Larrivee of Dunedin, FL and Diane (Morrissette) Hickey of Cranston, RI formerly of Warwick, RI; 5 grandchildren: Joseph K. & Courtney Morrissette, Justice D. Fastino, Jonathan A. & Mary E. Lanagan; 2 great grandchildren: Landen M. Aguiar & Brielle Lima; nieces & nephews. Ray was also the brother of the late William A. & Charles A. Morrissette. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Rays memory to the Fall River Firefighters Wives Association., P.O. Box 423, Somerset, MA 02726. www.frffwa.org. Rays funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Saturday, Jan. 25th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be on Friday, Jan. 24th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 23, 2020