Joseph R. Ponte, 86, of Somerset, MA, husband of Judith (Velozo) Ponte for 63 years, passed away on September 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at St. Annes Hospital due to complications from a motor vehicle accident. He was the son of the late John R. & Mary (Mendes) Ponte. He also leaves a brother, John Ponte of Michigan. Mr. Ponte was the founder and owner of Somerset Auto Service from 1977 to 2005 before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He spent his winters in Bonita Springs, FL for the past 24 years. Mr. Ponte also enjoyed boating and camping with his friends. He was a member of the Happy Wanderers Camping Club for the past 40 years. He was the father of Karen Ponte (companion Thomas Silvia Sr.) of Swansea, Thomas Ponte (companion Donna Vezina) of Somerset, and Patricia Carreiro (husband Michael) of Somerset. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Kristen, Thomas (wife Rebecca) and Courtney Ponte, and Brett and Katelyn Correllas. Two great granddaughters, Brooke Perron and Olivia Ponte. He was also the uncle of Carolyn Friedman and John Ponte. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to St. Annes Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital for the exceptional care that they provided over the past month. Kindly omit flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to at . His funeral will take place from Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 North Main St., Fall River on Friday September 13th with a visitation from 9-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 11, 2019