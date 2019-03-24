Joseph Joe Roderick, Jr., age 88, of Fall River passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Brookdale Sakonnet Bay, Tiverton. He was the husband of Marilyn (Morin) Roderick. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Pereira) Roderick, he was a lifelong area resident. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, he served in Germany in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Roderick earned a bachelors in biology from Boston University, a masters degree in education from Bridgewater State University, a certificate of advanced study in education from Boston College and completed doctoral studies also at Boston College. He was a teacher, vice principle and administrator in the Fall River School System for many years before retiring. After teaching he wrote a series of popular local detective stories. A true lover of the city of Fall River, he and his wife were very involved in the community. He filled his life with a love of literature, classical music and art. In addition to his wife survivors include: two daughters, Meryl Moss and her husband Randy of Westport and Melissa Roderick and her wife Shelley Fried of Chicago, IL; one son, Jason Roderick and his wife Kelly Linn of Warwick, RI; one sister, Elizabeth Carlin of TN; four grandchildren, Jessica Moss, Christopher Joseph CJ Moss and his wife Bethany, Jordan Roderick-Fried and Greyson Roderick and three nieces. His visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 30 2019, from 9:00 to11:00 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by family and friends saying a few words about his life at 11:00 AM. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary