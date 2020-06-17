Joseph S. Amaral Jr, 82, husband of Elaine M (Roy) Amaral, died Fri 6/12 at Hathaway Manor Nursing Home. Born in Fall River, son of the late Joseph & Elisa (Ciarpella) Amaral, he lived in Fall River most of his life. A Vietnam Era veteran, he proudly served 20 years in the Navy, retiring as Chief Petty Officer, and was a Boiler Technology Instructor in Newport, RI. He worked maintenance at Charlton Memorial Hospital for over 22 years. He bowled in the hospitals league and played golf, but mostly enjoyed traveling with his wife. An affable personality he was always the can-do positive energy for his family, and quick with a humorous story often related to his military service. Besides his wife of 62 years, he leaves: 2 children, Paul J Amaral (fiance Kathy Higgins) of Ventura, CA, & Karen E Brain (husband Kenneth) of Swansea; a sister, Lisa Ford of Shreveport, LA; granddaughter, Jenna Wood; several nieces & nephews. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Funeral Home are private due to gathering size limitations. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Assoc, MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Memorial Mass at a later date. Because of the pandemic, please express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that family receive all online condolences, please submit them only through the funeral home website www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 17, 2020.