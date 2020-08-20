Joseph S. Gabriel, Jr., 85, passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Eileen E. (Mello) Gabriel, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Joe was born in Fall River and was the son of the late Joseph S. Gabriel, Sr and Mary (Arruda) Gabriel. Joe was a 1953 graduate of Diman Regional High School. He was employed for 31 years as a agent with Met Life Insurance until his retirement and also worked as a driver and sales representative for Canada Dry. Joe was a longtime member of the Somerset Friends of Music and the Lions Club. He enjoyed playing cards and was an avid Red Sox fan. Joe cherished the many family gatherings, Sundays at the beach, and hanging by the pool. Joe also enjoyed Holidays spent with everyone and vacations with his loving wife. He will be fondly remembered as a strong and easy going man, who put faith and family above all else in his life. Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Mary Maitland and her husband Thomas of Warren, RI, Donna Gabriel and her husband William Manchester of Somerset and Diane McCracken and her husband Robert of Sutton; brother, Gilbert Gabriel and his wife Maureen of GA; sister, Bernadette Higgins and her husband Wayne of Plymouth; grandchildren, Curtis Gabriel and Nathan and Matthew McCracken and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Arlene Oliveira and Helen Turner. His family wishes to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care provided to Joe by the staff of South Coast Hospice. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00am in St. John of God Church, 1036 Brayton Ave., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1-4pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Masks and social distancing will be required throughout the funeral. Hathaway Funeral Service staff will assist all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the MA Lymphoma Society, 70 Walnut St. #301 Wellesley, MA 02481 To leave a message for Joe's family, please visit www. hathawayfunerals.com
