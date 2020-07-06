1/1
Joseph T. Martinho
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph T. Martinho, age 68, passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020. Born in Remedios da Bretanha Sao Miguel Acores, he was the son of the late Joao V. And Silvana (Tavares) Martinho, and was the husband of Susan (Berube) Martinho. Jose was an avid New England sports team fan who enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Kellie- Jo Duarte (husband John), Joseph Martinho Jr. (wife Melissa), and Jessica Martinho, siblings: Mary Rose Lindo, Senhourinha Almeida (John), Nellie Jacob (Jose), Susan Pacheco (Manuel), Simon (Natalia), Manuel (Zelia), Antone (Donna), and John Martinho (Geri), grandchildren: Justin and Alex Martinho, Ryan, Samantha, Ethan, and Faith Duarte and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass in Josephs memory at Espirito Santo Church on Wednesday, July 8th at 10:00 A.M. Internment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. Calling hours on Tuesday, July 7 from 5-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the National Ataxia Foundation 600 Highway 169 South Suite 1725 Minneapolis, MN 55426. www.rogersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved