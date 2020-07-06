Joseph T. Martinho, age 68, passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020. Born in Remedios da Bretanha Sao Miguel Acores, he was the son of the late Joao V. And Silvana (Tavares) Martinho, and was the husband of Susan (Berube) Martinho. Jose was an avid New England sports team fan who enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Kellie- Jo Duarte (husband John), Joseph Martinho Jr. (wife Melissa), and Jessica Martinho, siblings: Mary Rose Lindo, Senhourinha Almeida (John), Nellie Jacob (Jose), Susan Pacheco (Manuel), Simon (Natalia), Manuel (Zelia), Antone (Donna), and John Martinho (Geri), grandchildren: Justin and Alex Martinho, Ryan, Samantha, Ethan, and Faith Duarte and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass in Josephs memory at Espirito Santo Church on Wednesday, July 8th at 10:00 A.M. Internment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. Calling hours on Tuesday, July 7 from 5-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the National Ataxia Foundation 600 Highway 169 South Suite 1725 Minneapolis, MN 55426. www.rogersfuneral.com
