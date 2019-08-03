|
Joseph Vincent Rocha, 84, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born on April 5, 1935, in Tiverton, RI, to the late Joseph Rocha and the late Eva (Nascimento) Rocha. He was the husband of Maria (Arruda) Rocha for the last 64 years. Joseph proudly served in the US Navy for 20 years active and 10 reserve, receiving the Navy Achievement Medal in 1969 and retiring as a Senior Chief in 1973. After his naval retirement, he began working as a metal fabricator for ACME Neville, before ending his career in the maintenance department at Roger Williams University. He was a communicant of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Portsmouth and sang in their choir for many years. Besides his beloved wife, Maria, he is survived by his daughters, Ann Pierce and her husband Rick of Portsmouth, and Rachel McDonald and her partner Christopher Edenbach of Portsmouth, his grandchildren Ian Rocha, Mathew Rocha, Daniel Pierce, Michael Pierce, Conlan McDonald and Aidan McDonald, six great grandsons and one great granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Vincent Rocha. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. His burial with military honors will follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, RI. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to South Coast Hospice, Attn: Community Affairs, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719. Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 3, 2019