Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
Joseph Viveiros Obituary
Joseph Viveiros, age 94, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was the husband of Mary Flo (Valerio) Viveiros, and son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Tavares) Viveiros. Joseph was born and raised in the north end of Fall River. At age 18, Joseph enlisted in the US Navy in 1943 and was stationed in Newport and received an Honorable Discharge in 1946 along with a WWII Victory Medal, American Theater Medal, and a Presidential Citation with a star for his service on the USS Bunker Hill that resided in the Pacific Ocean. He met Mary at a dance hall just prior to his service in WWII. They married in 1946 and were well known for their jitterbug dancing at the local dance halls and the Lincoln Park Ball Room. They were married for 73 years and raised 5 boys in Fall River. Joseph enjoyed playing soccer and was a member of several leagues in the north end of the city, and also played baseball as a member of the Sagamore Mills Baseball Team. He worked at the Border City Mills for many years where he served as a shop steward as well as the President of the AFL-CIO TWUA for several years. In 1965 Joseph began working at Hillside Manor, Watuppa Heights and Maple Gardens until his retirement in 1988. He is survived by his sons: Joseph, Robert, Steven, and Jeffrey Viveiros, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Dennis Viveiros, and brother of the late Herman C. and John C. Viveiros, and Alice Correia. A Visitation with Urn for family and friends will take place on Saturday February 8th from 1:00-2:30 P.M. with a Memorial Service at 1:30 P.M. in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 6, 2020
