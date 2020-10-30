Josephine (Silvia) Durfee, 93, of Tiverton, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was a member of the ILGWU and DAVA. She leaves three children, Edmund H. Durfee III of Fall River, Jo-Ann Lanosa of Tiverton and Beverly Durfee of Tiverton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Robert Durfee, sister of the late Joseph, Antone and Adeline Silvia, Lillian Bento, Evelyn Costa, Margaret Botelho, Ann Aubin, Rose Mello, Mary Simpson, and Palmira Rego and the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Ferreira) Silvia. Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
