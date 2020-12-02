Josephine "Fena" R. Cunha, age 99, passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Antone & Isabella (Raposa) Cordeiro and wife of the late Antone Cunha. She enjoyed shopping playing bingo and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Patricia Pearson, and Steven Cunha (wife Judi). Many grandchildren: Christopher, Steven, his daughter: Delany; Jennifer (husband Peter) their children: Marisa, Amanda, & Peter; Erika, her daughters: Jillian, Tricia, Victoria & Serena; Garett (wife Kayla), their sons: Damian, Dustyn & Trent; Brooke (husband Mike) their children: Andrew, and Emmalyn; Augustine (wife Lisa) their son: Austin; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Josephine Kirby, mother-in-law of the late Gary Pearson and predeceased by her many brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass in Josephines memory at St. Michaels Church on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Internment Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.rogersfuneral.com
.