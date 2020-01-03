|
Joyce A. (Leblanc) Joseph, 73, formerly of Jencks St., Fall River, wife of the late Norman J. Joseph, passed away at Southpointe Nursing Home, Monday, December 30, 2019. She is survived by five children, Claudette Vieira, Sherry Duarte, Norman Joseph, Jr., (wife the late Lisa Cox), Jeanne Joseph and Kimberly Joseph; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a sister, Eileen Souza; many nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Vivan Bird. She was the daughter of the late Jean and Charlotte (Freshline) Leblanc. Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00 AM. Burial, Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 3, 2020