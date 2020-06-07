Judith A. (Kosinski) Lopes, 71, of Westport, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Victor M. Lopes, they had been married since 1965. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Eugene J. and Hannah (Harrington) Kosinski and step-daughter of the late Barbara Kosinski, she was a lifelong resident of Westport. She was a Communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, Westport. Mrs. Lopes enjoyed decorating for the holidays, loved children and most of all loved being with her family and friends. Including her husband, she is survived by a daughter: Tina Frazer and her husband Edward of Westport; 2 brothers: Eugene Kosinski of Fall River and Kenneth Kosinski of Somerset; a sister: Allison Viana of Somerset; 3 grandchildren: Tyler Frazer, Trevor Frazer and Karyssa Frazer; and several nieces and nephews. She was mother of the late Victor M. 'Mike' Lopes and sister of the late Barbara Laurianno. Visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport from 5 - 7 P.M. Funeral services will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 7, 2020.