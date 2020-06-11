Judith A. Viera
Judith A. (Oliveira) Viera, 78, of Fall River passed away, Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital. She was the widow of Richard A. Viera. Mrs. Viera was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Manuel and Beatrice (Oliveira) Monterio and had lived in Fall River all her life. Judith was employed by the Fall River School Department as a Cafeteria Manager for over 40 years. She enjoyed going out to eat, farming, crime shows, playing the guitar, singing and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include a son Steven A. Viera and his wife Judith, a daughter Loriann Sardinha and her husband Michael all of Fall River, 10 grandchildren: Brandon Viera, Justin Viera, Kyle Viera, Cody Viera, Bryan Hamilton, Jessica Hamilton, Tyler Viera and Cameron Sardinha, Dominick Sardinha, Nicole Sardinha, 3 great grandchildren: Luke, Ashton, Lianna, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friend are invited will be held Saturday at 8 AM at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9AM at Santo Christo Parish, Columbia Street, Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Friday 5-8 P.M. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 11, 2020.
June 11, 2020
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
