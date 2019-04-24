Home

Judith (Miller) Beavan, 83, of Westport, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hathaway Manor following a brief struggle with esophageal cancer. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Dorothy K. (Keller) Miller. Ms. Beavan was born in Grosse Pointe, MI and had resided in Westport for the past 47 years. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a social worker for Community Counseling of Bristol County, Taunton. She was a member of the Charlton Memorial Hospital Patient Advocate Board. Ms. Beavan was very active in Westport town politics and had volunteered at the Westport Council on Aging. Survivors include her son: Colin M. Beavan of Brooklyn, NY; her daughter: Susan B. Oliver and her husband Todd of Westport; her 3 grandchildren: Bella, Logan and Riley; her 2 nieces; many dear friends; and her dog Maggie. She was the sister of the late Bing Miller and Dossie Lee. A Celebration of her Life followed by a reception will be held at her home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at noon. The family asks that you contact the Potter Funeral Home with any questions regarding the Celebration of Life and reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritans of Bristol County, P.O. Box 1333, Westport , MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
