Judith L. (Evans) Wood, 78, of Westport, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren and close family friends, Norm and Madeline. Judy was born in Fall River on May 28, 1940, daughter of the late Elmer and Clarice (Leach) Evans and had been a longtime resident of Westport. Prior to her retirement, she had worked in several area curtain factories. Judy loved to garden, go to Bingo and walking at Horseneck Beach with her great grandson. She also loved boating on the Westport River with her granddaughter and many friends. Survivors include her daughters: Elizabeth Farias and her husband David Farias Jr. of Westport, Deborah Willett and her husband Ronald of KY and Catherine Wood of Little Compton; 3 siblings: Robert Evans and his wife Grace, Randall Evans and Rodney Evans all of Fall River; 5 grandchildren: Sara Farias, David Farias III, Ashley Wright, Amanda Wood and Aubrey Wood; 3 great grandchildren: David P. Farias IV, Athena Wright and Michael Wright; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Richard Evans, Russell Evans, Ronald Evans and Janice (Evans) Reed. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 19, 2019