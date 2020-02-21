|
|
Judith Machado, 74, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of James Machado, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Judith was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late Manuel Almeida, and Albina (Mello) Almeida. Judith was employed as a paraprofessional for the Fall River Public School System until her retirement. She loved the outdoors, especially the time she spent fishing with her husband. Judith also enjoyed being by the water, gardening and loved traveling. She would always put the needs of others before her own and would do anything for her loving family. She will be remembered as a kind and good natured woman with a great sense of humor and who always treated others with respect and a smile. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Debra Mumford and her husband Kirk of N. Dighton, Christine Stanley and her longtime companion Steven Velozo of Swansea and Timothy Machado; sister Regina Almeida and her wife Barbara Allen of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Zachary, Jennyfer, and Heather, and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Khloe, Samantha and Emily. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hour will precede the service from 9-12 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the SouthCoast Cancer Center 506 Prospect St., Fall River, MA 02720 To light a memorial candle, sign the family register or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 21, 2020