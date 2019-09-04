|
Judith (Viveiros) St. Pierre, of Swansea passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of fifty-one years to Richard L. St. Pierre. Judith was born in Fall River the daughter of the late Manuel and Lucy Viveiros. She was a graduate of Somerset High School class of 1965. Mrs. St. Pierre worked for the Southcoast Hospitals Group for thirty-five years in the MIS Department retiring in 2012 as an administrative assistant. Judy was an avid animal lover, especially when it came to birds. She had numerous birds feeders to attract and take care of different types of birds all year round. Judy was a communicant of Saint John of God Church in Somerset Mrs. St. Pierre was also an accomplished photographer, whom received many photography awards. Judy served on the board of directors for the Whaling City Camera Club and was a member of the Fall River Camera Club. Survivors besides her husband are a son: Richard L. St. Pierre Jr. of Lowell; three sisters: Barbara Mello and her husband Raymond of Somerset; Elizabeth Longacre and her husband David of Norton; and Roxanne Russell of Somerset; beloved aunt of Alexander and Christopher Longacre along with several other nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Linda Viveiros. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 9am from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint John of God Church, 996 Brayton Ave., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery Swansea. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the americaneaglefoundation.org Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 4, 2019