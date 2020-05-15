|
Julia "Jewels" M. Kosinski, 69, of Tiverton, RI passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home. She was the daughter of the late John (Red) Guinen and the late Marie Lorraine Guinen (Chouinard). She leaves her husband of 31 years, Jan T. Kosinski; her son Jamie Argo, his wife, Jennifer; and her granddaughters, Sydney and Kennedy, whom she adored and spent countless hours walking the beach collecting shells and seaglass, and especially looked forward to their weekend visits. Julie was a compassionate and independent person with a quiet demeanor and a generous character. Her compassion shone through in her work as a Registered Nurse at Charlton Memorial Hospital for 43 years where she began volunteering in her teenage years as a candy striper. She was an avid reader and a volunteer for many years for Forever Paws Animal Shelter. Through her volunteerism and love of animals, she participated in fundraisers, fostered several dogs, adopted many that were unadoptable, and did whatever was necessary to provide the animals with comfort and love. Even through her illness, she cared for the animals at the shelter along with her granddaughter Sydney. She leaves four siblings: Kathleen Sbardella and her husband, Jeffrey, of Norton; Susan Miozza and her husband, Michael, of Fall River; Lorraine Gagne of Fall River; Patrick Guinen and his wife, Janna, of Duxbury. She was also the sister of the late Timothy Guinen. In addition, she leaves her husbands daughter, Leanne Haggerty and her husband, Michael, of Cape Cod and many nieces and nephews. Her family lovingly referred to her as the Queen Bee because of her dedication and love for them. Being the oldest of six children, she looked after each and every one of them with love, compassion, and a helping hand or a listening ear. She was a devoted sister and friend to all who knew her. Private arrangements are under the direction of Auclair Funeral Home. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Health of Rhode Island at www.hopehealthco.org or Forever Paws Animal Shelter 300 Lynwood St.. Fall River, MA 02721 or at www.foreverpaws.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 15, 2020