Julieta S. Domingues, age 81, passed away on Friday October 30, 2020. Born in Capelas, Sao Miguel Acores she was the daughter of the late Manuel A. and Ermelinda (Pimental) Reveredo and wife of Michael F. Domingues. Julieta enjoyed knitting blankets, going to the casinos and taking bus trips to various locations. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Judy A. Medeiros and Michael F. Domingos (wife Cheryl), siblings: Lydia Silva Clementina Martins, Joe Reveredo, Manuel Alexander and Maria Pereira, 3 grandchildren 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother in law of the late Robert L Medeiros. A funeral for Julieta will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River with a Private Viewing for the Family on Wednesday, Nov. 4th with a Funeral Mass Open for All to Attend in St. John of God Church, Somerset at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Tuesday, Nov 3rd from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Catholic Memorial Home Alzheimers Unit 2446 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02721. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
