Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
316 Judson St.
Tiverton, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliette Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliette A. Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juliette A. Gregory Obituary
Juliette Julie A. (Bousquet) Gregory, age 98, of Tiverton, RI and Naples, FL, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 22. 2019. She was the wife of the late John Jack Gregory. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Albert and Emma (Ruest) Bousquet, she was a life-long resident of Tiverton, RI and also had a residence in Naples, FL. Mrs. Gregory was a supervisor and blueprint operator at the Newport Naval Base for many years before retiring. An avid knitter, she loved gardening, traveling and camping. Always known for her storytelling and great sense of humor, Julie really enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was the sister of the late Rita Akers, Germaine Dillon, Eugene, Theodore Adrian and Ronald Bousquet. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 316 Judson St., Tiverton, RI. Burial will follow in Pocasset Hill Cemetery in Tiverton. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. For online tributes, www. waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juliette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.