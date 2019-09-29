|
|
Juliette Julie A. (Bousquet) Gregory, age 98, of Tiverton, RI and Naples, FL, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 22. 2019. She was the wife of the late John Jack Gregory. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Albert and Emma (Ruest) Bousquet, she was a life-long resident of Tiverton, RI and also had a residence in Naples, FL. Mrs. Gregory was a supervisor and blueprint operator at the Newport Naval Base for many years before retiring. An avid knitter, she loved gardening, traveling and camping. Always known for her storytelling and great sense of humor, Julie really enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was the sister of the late Rita Akers, Germaine Dillon, Eugene, Theodore Adrian and Ronald Bousquet. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 316 Judson St., Tiverton, RI. Burial will follow in Pocasset Hill Cemetery in Tiverton. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. For online tributes, www. waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 29, 2019