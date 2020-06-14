Juliette A. (Bolduc) Theroux, 89, of Sacred Hearts Home in New Bedford, wife of the late Albert X. Theroux, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. A graduate of Joseph Case High School class of 1947, was an underwriter for Aetna Casualty and Surety for 23 years. She moved to Sacred Hearts Home May of 2019, but prior to that she lived with her daughter Anne-Marie for 22 months and Borden East Apartments. She loved bingo and going to Foxwoods. She leaves two daughters, Paulette Rezendes (husband Daniel) of Key West, FL and Anne-Marie Massicotte (husband Albert) of Dartmouth; five grandchildren, Amy Lavoie Nasiff, Jeffrey R. Lavoie, Jennifer Rezendes Methot, Karen Rezendes Verri and Jocelyn Massicotte Warner; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah, Luke, Nicholas, Dylan, Ethan, Amelia, Dominic, Vivian and Mason; a brother, Donald Bolduc (companion Bob Raposa) of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anna Ramsey and Alfred, Roland, Norman, Arthur and Albert Bolduc and the daughter of the late Alfred Bolduc and Florida (Lortie) Bolduc and the step-daughter of Clara (Audette) Bolduc. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimers Assn., 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 14, 2020.