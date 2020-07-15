Juliette C. (Menard) Parent, 96, of Westport, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Southpointe Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Parent. Mrs. Parent was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Napoleon and Agathe (Morrissette) Menard and had been a longtime resident of Westport. She was a communicant of St. George Church, Westport and a member of the St. George Women's Guild. She was also a Marian Medal recipient. Survivors include her son: Robert E. Parent and his wife Madeline of Fall River; her 4 daughters: Vivianne J. Parent of Assonet, Denise R. Olson and her husband David of Westport, Janice R. Silvia and her husband Michael of Westport and Elaine L. Margarida and her husband John of Westport; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rita Durette, Armand Menard, Paul Menard, Henri Menard and Jeanne Menard. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. George Church, 12 Highland Ave., Westport, MA 02790 or American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
.