BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Juliette Teasdale
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s Cathedral
Spring St.
Fall River, IL
Juliette J. Teasdale


1929 - 2019
Juliette J. Teasdale Obituary
Juliette J. Teasdale, age 90, of Fall River, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Ernest and Alice (Blanchette) Teasdale. Juliette was a machine operator for Fall River Knitting Mill. She was a communicant of Notre Dame Parish all her life and was formerly a member of its children of Mary. Juliette is survived by her two sisters, Sister Rita Teasdale of Fall River, one niece and three nephews. She also was the sister to the late Richard Teasdale, Germaine Lussier and Doris Teasdale. Juliette's Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral Spring St., Fall River. Everyone is invited to go right to church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Online guest book available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 15, 2019
