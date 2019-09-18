The Herald News Obituaries
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 675-1495
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Our Saviour
2112 County St
Somerset, MA
View Map
1937 - 2019
June A. DeLorme Obituary
June A. (Ferreira) OBrien DeLorme, age 82, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice in St. Lucie County, FL. She was the wife of the late Alfred H. DeLorme. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Amelia (Fonseca) Ferreira, she was a longtime resident of Somerset before moving to Port St. Lucie several years ago. She attended BMC Durfee High School and was employed as a Lab Technician at Harodite Finishing Company in Dighton before her retirement in 1997. She was an active member of the Church of Our Saviour, where she help organize the Annelle DeLorme Hagerman Food Bank and was a member of their Womens Guild. She is survived by two sons, Robert J. OBrien and his wife Donna-Marie of Warwick, RI, Scott M. OBrien and his wife Lisa of Somerset; one daughter, Colleen A. Aubry and her husband Robert of Port Lucie, FL; step-son, Allan J. DeLorme and his wife Lisa of CA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was the stepmother of the late Annelle Hagerman and grandmother of the late Peter Hagerman. Her Requiem Eucharist Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00AM in Church of Our Saviour, 2112 County St., Somerset. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset. Relatives and friends invited. Contributions in her honor may be made to the Annelle DeLorme Hagerman Foodbank, c/o Church of Our Saviour. Burial will be private. For tributes or directions, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 18, 2019
