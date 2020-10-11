Karen Marie (O'Neil) Costa, 61, of Somerset, MA passed away on October 8, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Karen was born on August 8, 1959, in Fall River, and attended Sts. Peter and Paul School and Bishop Gerard High School. She married her high school sweetheart David B. Costa in 1979 and together they raised two daughters, Valerie and Katie. Karen worked at Swan Finishing for a few years and then spent her career, through her retirement earlier this year, working as a Manager at Fall River Housing Authority. Karen was beloved by both the residents and her co-workers at FRHA--she approached her work with empathy and open-mindedness. She even planted a garden annually at Pleasant View in her free time. Karen was a talented artist and 12-string guitar player. She was known for her long walks, at all hours of the day, a practice she took on for exercise, but also as a way to appreciate the beauty of the natural world we live in. She especially enjoyed seeing the swans near Heritage Park. Karens love of nature only blossomed in her final years, as she spent more time creating a welcoming place for the wildlife around her home, and spending time with loved ones on her front porch. She enjoyed her weekly visit to Troy City, and the friendships she made there. Karen leaves behind her loving husband David B. Costa of Somerset, her two daughters, Valerie Costa and her partner Carlo Voli of Seattle, WA and Katie Kuhn and her husband John W. Kuhn of New Bedford, Katies children Sarah Renovato and Frederick Renovato, and Johns two children and four grandchildren. She also leaves behind her father William F. ONeil Jr., her brother Dennis ONeil and his wife Doreen ONeil, all of Fall River. She was predeceased by her her mother Barbara (Callahan) ONeil and brother William F. ONeil III (survived by his wife Diane ONeil). Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Karens immediate family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Pestana and the staff of St. Annes Oncology and her hospice nurse Gail for their stellar care in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faxon Animal Rescue League, 474 Durfee Street, Fall River, MA 02720 or online at http://arlfr.com/donations
. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.