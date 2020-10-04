Kathleen Ann Goodwin of Somerset passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Saint Anns Hospital in Fall River. Kathleen was born May 12, 1948 in Fall River to the late Charles Goodwin and Helen (McDonald) Goodwin. Loving partner of the late Patricia Ann Searles. Following her graduation from Somerset High School in 1966, she attended Southern Connecticut State College, New Haven where she earned her degree in Health and Physical Education in 1970. Then taught Physical Education in Somerset until her retirement in 2004. In her spare time, Kathy enjoyed fishing, playing golf and camping at Horseneck Beach, coaching bowling for Special Olympics
Massachusetts and visiting great friends at Pottersville. Kathy is survived by three step daughters. Tracy Hirst and her husband Matthew of Freetown, Holly Searles of Somerset, and Samantha Pereira and her husband Joseph of Swansea. Three grandchildren Ryan Forte and his fiance Danielle Stockus, Griffin Forte and Nicole Pereira. Her best friend Del Blankenship of Somerset and several cousins. Honoring Kathys wishes, her services will be private. Arrangements by the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. If you would like to attend, please e-mail hsearles5115@gmail.com where you will be placed on the invitation list. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Special Olympics
of Massachusetts or The National Humane Society. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com