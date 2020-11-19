Kathleen D. (Couture) Campos, 95, of Fall River, wife of the late Arnaldo J. Campos, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was the owner and operator of Campos Market with her late husband. She was the Head of Women's Auxillary at the VFW - Tiverton. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and traveling. She will always be remembered by her beautiful smile, her wonderful stories and her kindness and generosity. She always loved a good party. She leaves her daughters, Judith "Judy" Martin of Fall River and Patricia Walker (husband Littleton) of Tequesta, FL; three grandchildren, Amalia Walker, Littleton Walker and Audrey Ross; five great-grandchildren, Ryley, Marley and Grady Ross and Jensen and Kalea Bieber; many nieces and nephews; her beloved adopted daughter, Mary Almeida and grandkitty, Mr. Big. She was the mother of the late James Campos, sister of the late Alfred Couture, Mary Marino, Ann Munroe, Loretta Burke, Eleanor Munroe and Irene Pevide and the daughter of the late Alfred and Lena (Burns) Couture. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM at St. Mary's Cathedral, MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing required. A joyful celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or do a random act of kindness in her memory. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.