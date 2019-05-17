Home

A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
Kathleen Miranda
Kathleen F. Miranda

Kathleen F. Miranda Obituary
Kathleen F. (Rapoza) Miranda 73 of Fall River, MA passed away on May 15th, 2019. She was the wife of Ronald C. Miranda. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Gloria (Martin) and John F. Rapoza. She had formerly worked as a Salesclerk at Apex Department Store. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter Laurie Marie Silvia and a son- in-law Jerald Silvia. She also leaves 3 grandchildren whom she adored; Jillian Marie Silvia, Lindsay Joy Silvia and Joshua Evan Silvia. She was very fond of her Dog Daisy. Private Arrangements are with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St, Fall River, MA. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on May 17, 2019
