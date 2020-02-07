|
|
passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 with her family nearby. She was born in Fall River, MA the daughter of Joseph and Jane Holik formerly of Fall River. She spent most of her early years in Fall River. Kathleen attended Mount St. Mary Academy in Fall River and graduated with a BS degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She earned a Masters degree in microbiology from Wagner College on Staten Island, NY and then pursued her dream of becoming a medical doctor at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico. Further training obtained at New Rochelle Hospital in NY was followed by a Family Practice residency at St. Lukes Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. After completing her medical degree, she entered into a solo family practice in Northampton, MA in 1981, retiring in 2011. As a prominent medical doctor in the area for 30 years, her impact on those she served will never be forgotten. Highly respected by her medical colleagues, she had a jubilant laugh and a generous heart showing great concern for everyone and bringing joy to any situation. Dr. Holik loved her patients, often insisting that the best medicine was laughter. She knew her patients on a personal level & many became her friend. She was interested in the whole person, had a wonderful personal touch and carefully explained things to her patients so they would understand her medical diagnosis. In some instances, she took care of several generations of the same family. She respected her patients young or old and made a lasting impression on them. She treated each patient with the utmost professionalism, compassion, dignity and complete honesty. Dr. Holiks dedication and unique bedside manner will be long remembered. She had no greater satisfaction then dealing with those patients through the years who so trusted her judgment. Kathleen was fluent in the Polish language and very proud of her Polish ancestry. She enjoyed attending Polish festivals and was a member of the Polish National Alliance. She mastered the art of cooking Polish foods that were gratefully consumed by her family. A love of Polish music was always an important part of her life; she listened to it to reinforce what Poland and its heritage meant to her. She enjoyed traveling especially to tropical destinations and U.S. National Parks. She always looked forward to a few quiet days on Cape Cod each summer. She loved spending time with family members by the pool at her home in Hadley, MA. She will be sadly missed by her physicist husband Mark B. Ketchen, their son Carl and daughter Katherine, her retired physician brother Dr. Joseph L. Holik and his wife Teri. Also left behind are the Godmother of her two children, Linda Chmura Ferland, a caring cousin, Donald T. Krudys, his wife Frances and children Peter and Beth, an aunt Stella Marie Krudys, cousins Stevie Krudys, Cathy Krudys, Jane Krudys Lamarre, Jackie Holik, and an uncle Henry Holik, along with nephews, nieces, friends and her husbands relatives. A Funeral will be held Saturday at 9am from the Czelusniak Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley. Burial will be in the Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 pm.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 7, 2020