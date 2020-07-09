Kathleen M. (Goddu) Casper, 76, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of thirty-two years to Michael J. Casper. Kathleen was born in Fall River the daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Cunha) Goddu. She worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant for several years. Mrs. Casper enjoyed making crafts, working in her gardens, cooking and being with her family. Survivors besides her husband are a daughter: Dawn E. Barbosa and her husband Viriato of Fall River; a son: Edward P. Loucks of Fall River; four grandchildren: Brandon, Lauren, Nicholas and David; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Donna Loucks and Donald Loucks; sister of the late Carol Murphy and Alice Vasconcelos. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. (facial coverings are required and social distancing regulations are being followed, our staff will guide and assist all relatives and friends attending). A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9am in the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption, Spring Street. Fall River. Burial to follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery Fall River. Please visit Kathleens tribute page to sign the guest book (which is available online only) or church directions at www. hathawayfunerals.com
