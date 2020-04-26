|
Kathleen M. (Alexander) Pachecco, age 70 of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Pacheco and the daughter of the late Manuel F. Alexander and Eva (Rapoza) Medeiros. Prior to retiring, Kathleen worked as a cashier for Bradlees Department Store. Besides her husband, Kathleen is survived by her children: Robert Pichette & Shaun Pacheco both of Fall River, Crystal Monast of FL, and the late Rhonda McCabe; step-children: Sandy Pimental, Marc, Donna, & Melinda Pacheco; siblings: Eileen Desmarais, Colette Souza, Susan Alexander, & the late Manuel and John Alexander; also many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Kathleens funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 26, 2020