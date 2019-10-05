|
Kathleen T. (Hughes) Sears, 86, of Fall River, widow of Clifford T. Sears, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Married in 1951 in St. Patrick Church, Fall River, she was sealed for time and all eternity in the Washington, DC Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in 1972. She leaves four children, Thomas C. Sears (wife Rhoda) of Elizabeth, CO, William E. Sears (wife Sabine) of Yarmouth, ME, John R. Sears of CO and Kathleen L. Banuelos of Fall River; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary E. (Richards) Hughes and the youngest of ten siblings. She had many passions in life. One was researching genealogy, specializing in French Canadian lineage, and the other was caring for others. From fostering children while raising her own and traveling the country as a Pentecostal Minister to her 40 years of service with the members of her Latter Day Saint Fellowship. One of her great joys was helping raise her three grandchildren, Jennefer, Peter and Mary. Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 400 Cross Rd., Dartmouth. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Church. There will be a viewing at the Church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. prior to service at church. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Prospect St., Fall River. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center for their exceptional, loving care where she referred to many as her best friends. Arrangements by AUCLAIRFUNERAL HOME, Fall River. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 5, 2019