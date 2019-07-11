|
Kathryn G. (Rostron) Boulay, 86, of Tiverton, wife of Joseph J. Boulay, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. A graduate of Mount Saint Marys Academy, she worked at Woolworth, Elbe File, Westport Drive-in, and A.H. Leeming & Sons. She was a Sultana of the Order of Alhambra and a Lifetime Auxiliary member of the Air Force Sergeants Association. Besides her husband of 65 years she leaves two children, Deborah Pelletier (husband Richard) of Fall River and Kevin Boulay (wife Susan) of Tiverton, three grandchildren, Christine Pelletier and Austin and Kelsey Boulay; several nieces and nephews She was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Mary R. (Cox) Rostron, sister of the late Ruth and William Rostron, Barbara Hazel. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S. Main St., Fall River. Her funeral will be held Monday at 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Church, Tiverton at 10:00 A.M. Burial at St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 E. Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI 02871. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 11, 2019