Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Tiverton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Boulay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn G. Boulay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn G. Boulay Obituary
Kathryn G. (Rostron) Boulay, 86, of Tiverton, wife of Joseph J. Boulay, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. A graduate of Mount Saint Marys Academy, she worked at Woolworth, Elbe File, Westport Drive-in, and A.H. Leeming & Sons. She was a Sultana of the Order of Alhambra and a Lifetime Auxiliary member of the Air Force Sergeants Association. Besides her husband of 65 years she leaves two children, Deborah Pelletier (husband Richard) of Fall River and Kevin Boulay (wife Susan) of Tiverton, three grandchildren, Christine Pelletier and Austin and Kelsey Boulay; several nieces and nephews She was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Mary R. (Cox) Rostron, sister of the late Ruth and William Rostron, Barbara Hazel. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S. Main St., Fall River. Her funeral will be held Monday at 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Church, Tiverton at 10:00 A.M. Burial at St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 E. Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI 02871. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now