Kelley Jane Walsh passed peacefully of a chronic illness on July 3, 2019. She was attended by her immediate family: her daughter Callie Marie Mathews, son Mitchell Mathews and fiance Donald R. Levesque. She is survived by her sister Kathleen (Walsh) Lewis, brother Kevin Michael Walsh and sister-in-law Lynda Walsh, along with her father Richard K Walsh and his wife Dr. Carolyn Shaak. Kelley also leaves behind siblings Tracy Gallagher Heaps, Missy Gallagher, Clayton, Westley, and Charlotte Walsh and many loving aunts, an uncle and nieces , nephews and cousins. Kelley will be reunited with her mother Helen Flanagan Walsh Gallagher who passed away 3 years ago. Kelley has given us all many fond memories of her creative spirit and unique sense of humor. We are forever grateful for the many kindnesses she bestowed on her family, students, and friends. A life celebration service will be held on Sunday July 7 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Auclair Funeral Home in Fall River with a gathering of friends and family immediately to follow at McGovern's Restaurant. Donations to Autism Speaks 85 Devonshire St 9th floor, Boston Ma 02109 may be made in Kelley's name. www.autusmspeaks.org Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 4, 2019