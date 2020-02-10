Home

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
Kennard C. Kobrin, M.D., age 81, of Barrington, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was the husband of Nora (Collins) Kobrin. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Samuel Priest Chapel in Lincoln Park, 1469 Post Rd., Warwick with burial to follow. Contributions in his honor may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. To send a tribute or for directions: www. sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 10, 2020
