Kenneth A. Furtado, 76, of Fall River, husband of Patricia (Souza) Furtado, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A 1961 graduate of BMC Durfee High School, he was a Civilian Contracting Inspector at the Newport Naval Base for 35 years. He was a former board member and avid supporter of the Maplewood Park Little League. A family man, he was very humble and respectful, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and loved to watch his children and grandchildren in all the activities they participated in. Besides his wife of 54 years, he leaves two sons, Kenneth Furtado and his wife Christina of Attleboro and Kevin Furtado and his wife Lisa of Fall River; six grandchildren, Kathryn, Robert, Alyssa, Jakob, Ava and Kaiden Furtado and several nieces. He was the son of the late August and Elsie (Marceline) Furtado. The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Yang's Office and the nurses at Hudner Oncology Center and the St. James Floor Nursing Staff at St. Anne's Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. His funeral will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held prior to the mass from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 22, 2019