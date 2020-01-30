The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Weeks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Weeks Obituary
Kenneth E. Weeks, 83, formerly of Somerset, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Kent Regency Center, Warwick after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Joan (Saunders) Weeks. Born in Portsmouth, NH, a son of the late Edward Weeks and the late Edith Ellen Bangert, he served 20 years active duty in the U.S. Airforce from 1954 to 1974, and retiring from the reserves in 1984 as a Master Sergeant. He later worked as a clerk in the United States Postal Service. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by two sons, David C. Weeks of Florida and Robert J. Weeks of Cranston, RI; a daughter Jean A. Robillard and her husband Richard of Somerset; four siblings, Bradly Weeks, Lori Sandval, Sandra Maciel and Nancy Weeks; 7 grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Christian, Denver, David, Chad, and Gianna; two great grandchildren, Madison and Jaxson; as well as nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Weeks and David Weeks. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, February 3 from 5-7 PM, with prayers and military honors 7pm, in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other arrangements held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Swansea Animal Shelter, 68 Stevens Rd, Swansea, MA 02777. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Download Now