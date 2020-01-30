|
Kenneth E. Weeks, 83, formerly of Somerset, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Kent Regency Center, Warwick after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Joan (Saunders) Weeks. Born in Portsmouth, NH, a son of the late Edward Weeks and the late Edith Ellen Bangert, he served 20 years active duty in the U.S. Airforce from 1954 to 1974, and retiring from the reserves in 1984 as a Master Sergeant. He later worked as a clerk in the United States Postal Service. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by two sons, David C. Weeks of Florida and Robert J. Weeks of Cranston, RI; a daughter Jean A. Robillard and her husband Richard of Somerset; four siblings, Bradly Weeks, Lori Sandval, Sandra Maciel and Nancy Weeks; 7 grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Christian, Denver, David, Chad, and Gianna; two great grandchildren, Madison and Jaxson; as well as nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Weeks and David Weeks. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, February 3 from 5-7 PM, with prayers and military honors 7pm, in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other arrangements held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Swansea Animal Shelter, 68 Stevens Rd, Swansea, MA 02777. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 30, 2020