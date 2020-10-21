1/
Kenneth J. Smith Jr.
Kenneth J. Smith, Jr., 51, of New Bedford, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Kenneth J. Smith, Sr. and the late Patrica (OBrien) Smith. Ken worked with his dad as an alarm technician in the family business, Smith Security Systems. He liked fishing and spending time with family. He leaves a stepmother, Denise (LeClair) Smith of Westport; two sisters, Robin Morin (husband Dennis) of Westport and Kim Berube (husband David) of Somerset; nieces, nephews & great nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 23, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Name Church, Hanover St. Fall River. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Kidney Fund,11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
