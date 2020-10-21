Kenneth J. Smith, Jr., 51, of New Bedford, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Kenneth J. Smith, Sr. and the late Patrica (OBrien) Smith. Ken worked with his dad as an alarm technician in the family business, Smith Security Systems. He liked fishing and spending time with family. He leaves a stepmother, Denise (LeClair) Smith of Westport; two sisters, Robin Morin (husband Dennis) of Westport and Kim Berube (husband David) of Somerset; nieces, nephews & great nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 23, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Name Church, Hanover St. Fall River. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Kidney Fund,11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com