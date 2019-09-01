|
Attorney Kenneth L. Sullivan, age 91, a resident of Naples, FL, died Friday, August 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Gwendolyn F. (Mello) Sullivan. Born in Fall River, the son of the late Edward A. and Katherine M. (Long) Sullivan, he was a graduate of Monsignor James Coyle Memorial High School in Taunton, received his Bachelors Degree from Providence College and earned his Juris Doctorate from Boston University School of Law in 1952. Atty. Sullivan was predeceased by his three siblings, Edward A., Paul B., and Ann Marie Sullivan. He is survived by many friends, associates, nieces, and nephews. Upon his graduation from Boston University, Atty. Sullivan entered the United States Army and served during the Korean War. Atty. Sullivan practiced law locally for over 50 years. Many times he was called upon to consult on many well-known cases throughout the United States. He was a former Assistant District Attorney in Barnstable and Bristol Counties. He served as Assistant City Solicitor in Fall River, MA. He was a lifelong member of federal, state and local bar associations. Mr. Sullivan was also a former director of the Fall River Savings Bank. He was active in numerous civic, athletic, social, religious and charitable organizations. Mr. Sullivan received many awards for his professional abilities and charitable endeavors. He was most proud of the award of the St. Thomas More Medal presented by the Diocese of Fall River. Mr. Sullivan was a gifted orator, an avid and eclectic reader and possessed a charismatic personality that made him very popular in the community at large and in social circles at the Algonquin Club of Boston, the Quequechan Club and the Country Club of New Bedford. His Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 12pm in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to local charities serving the needs of the homeless. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Dartmouth. For online tributes, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 1, 2019