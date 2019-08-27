|
|
Kenneth Rogers Machado, age 68, a longtime resident of Seekonk, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at RI Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Fall River, Ken was the son of the late Raymond Rogers Machado and Diamentina (Lima) Machado, the beloved husband of Carol (Picillo) Machado and the loving father of Matthew Kenneth Machado. Ken was a graduate of St. Michaels School, 1968 graduate of Bishop Stang High School, 1972 graduate of S.M.U. with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; a 1973 graduate of New England Institute of Anatomy in Sanitary Science, Embalming, and Funeral Directing; a 1982 graduate of The New England School of Law with a Juris Doctor Degree; and in June of 1983 he passed his Law Bar Exam and went on to be an attorney. Ken was a third-generation Funeral Director, owner and operator of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, which was started by his grandfather, Manuel Rogers Machado in 1906. After graduating from N.E.I., Ken joined his parents, aunts, and uncle in the family funeral business, while pursuing his law degree. In 1989, Ken became the sole owner of the family business. Ken was an active parishioner of St. John of God Church, where he collected during mass, and volunteered with his mother for the parish feasts. He was a member of the St. John of God Church Knights of Columbus-Msgr. Furtado Council 12348, the Prince Henry Society-Fall River, Fall River Chamber of Commerce, the National and Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association. Ken was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, joking, and watching Science Fiction and Action movies with his son. Kindly omit flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St., Seekonk, MA 02771, St. Michaels Church Soup Kitchen, 189 Essex St., Fall River, MA 02720, or to Walking with Jane, P.O. Box 9721, Fall River, MA 02720. For more information or to donate online, visit the website walkingwithjane.org. Kens funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, Aug. 29th with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church, Brayton Ave., Somerset at 11:00 A.M. Family & Friends are invited to go directly to the church. Interment will be Private. Calling hours on Wednesday, Aug. 28th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 27, 2019