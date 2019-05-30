Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home
690 So. Main St.
Fall River, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Auclair Funeral Home
690 So. Main St.
Fall River, MA
View Map
Kenneth R. Golding Sr. Obituary
Kenneth R. Golding, Sr., 77, of Tiverton, husband of Eileen (Wamboldt) Golding, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. A welder at Mossberg Industries, Cumberland for 30 years, he then worked as a greeter at WalMart. He was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus. He played in a mens softball league out of Fall River for the Nomads, then later coached and umpired for this league and for the Tiverton Little League. He was a pool shark known as the 'one-armed bandit'. He will be remembered for his quick wit, jokes and never ending stories. Besides his wife of 54 years, he leaves four children, Lisa Beaulieu (Golding) of East Freetown, Kenneth Golding, Jr. and his wife Ann Marie of Somerset and Jennifer and Rebecca both of Tiverton; five grandchildren, Amanda O'Keeffe, Kyle Messier, Chels Lambert, and Jacob and Parker Golding; three great-grandchildren, Chloe and Ronan O'Keeffe and Cameron Bevilacqua; a brother, Harry Golding of Mashpee and many nieces and nephews. He was the grandfather of the late Jordan Golding, brother of the late Robert Golding and the son of the late Howell Golding and Florence (LaChapelle) Kryla. A visitation will be held Saturday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a funeral Service at 5:30 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 30, 2019
