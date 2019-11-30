|
Kenneth W. Freeborn, age 88, retired Fall River Police Deputy Chief, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of the late Mildred (Ormston) Freeborn. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Samuel and Loretta (Sullivan) Freeborn, he was a life-long resident of the city. Deputy Chief Freeborn served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and later earned an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Bristol Community College. He had been a Fall River police officer since 1957, retiring in 1988 and was a member of the Police Association. Survivors include: three children, Donna M. Mazzarella and her husband Tony of Fall River, Theresa R. Fitzpatrick and her husband Kevin of Somerset and Samuel S. Freeborn and his fianc Joan Pratt of Fall River; seven grandchildren, Tony Mazzarella III, Kayla Rosenthal, Kaitlin Costa, Kenneth Freeborn III, Korey Freeborn, Casey Freeborn and Samantha Freeborn; three great grandchildren, Amelia, Dakota and Warren; his dog, Emerson and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Kenneth W. Freeborn, Jr. and Edward Freeborn and brother of the late Samuel Freeborn, Mary Ingram, George Freeborn and Edward Freeborn. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3:00 | 6:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. A memorial Mass will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial is private. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 30, 2019