Kevin A Estrella, age 35 passed away May 29, 2019. He was the son of Albert Estrella and Lori (Perrotti) Bertoldo and step-son of Paul Bertoldo. He was the grandson of Manuel and the late Venilde Estrella and the late Mary Fonseca. He was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School and had worked for the Herald News and the Swansea Vacuum House and Pizza Hut. He leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and Stephanie Medeiros, Alberts companion. He also leaves a special nep- hew Noah. He was the brother of the late Michael Perrotti. Kevin was an avid Boston sport fan. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Tuesday at 9 A.M. followed by a funeral mass in St. Joseph Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery. www.rogersfuneral.com
