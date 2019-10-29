|
Kevin A. Marsden, 26 of Swan- sea, MA, formerly of Somerset, MA passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home. He was a graduate of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River, MA and was a Facilities Technician at AIPSO in Johnson, RI. He enjoyed watching car racing, motorcycle riding, dirt bike riding snowmobiling and enjoyed these with his family and friends. He was a son, nephew, cousin and friend to many. He is survived by his parents Brian and Sharon Marsden of Somerset MA; a brother Kyle Marsden and his companion Kayla Jenkins of Fall River, MA. His aunt Beverly Navarro and her companion Mark Nanopoulos of New Bedford, MA, cousins Timothy, Stephen, and Keith Navarro. His great aunt Elizabeth Marsden; his uncle Stanley and his wife Nancy from New Hampshire and his Uncle Keith and his wife Paula from Arizona and several cousins from both Arizona and New Hampshire. Kevins funeral will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1 PM in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffington St., Somerset, MA. Burial will follow in the Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitors received from 11am to 1pm that same day. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Kevins name to the Fall River Diabetes Association, 4 South Main Street, Fall River, MA 0272.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 29, 2019