Kevin Cartin, 59, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18th, after a battle with cancer. He was the 15th child of the late Bertha (Lovell) Cartin and the late Bernard J. Cartin, Sr. Kevin held various jobs throughout his life, the past 15 years at Teufelbergen, and BFI. Kevins greatest pleasures were spending time with his grandson, relaxing at Fogland Beach and family gatherings. He is survived by: his son Shane (fiancee-Courtney);, grandson Shane, Jr. Bubba;, a Godson Joseph; siblings Pauline, George, Brenda, Sheila, Dennis, Delima and Valerie; numerous nieces and nephews. He was a brother of the late Thomas, Bernard, Jr., David, Patricia, Ruth, Mary and Joseph. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 5-9 in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home. Burial Private www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 20, 2019
