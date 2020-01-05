|
Kevin M. Fernandes, age 53, of Plainville and formerly of Fall River, passed away in the comfort of his own home with his loving family by his side. Born in Fall River, Kevin was the beloved son of Elizabeth (Fernandes) Pereira and the late Manuel Pereira. Kevin was also the beloved fiance of Lisa Couto. In addition to his mother and fiance, he is survived by his 3 children: Alicia, Joshua, and Jenna Fernandes, all of Fall River; 4 step-children: Alison Travassos of Fall River, Tyler Couto of Pawtucket, Brooke Couto of Attleboro, and Cameron Couto of Plainville; 7 grandchildren: Arianna, Aaliyah, Ava, Aniyah, Aidan, Aria, and Tessa; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kevin also loved spending time with his new puppy "Royce". Kevin worked for Triangle Heating and Refrigeration Co. as a maintenance man and was a member of the St. John's Club. He was also an avid motorcycle rider, hockey player, and a devoted Oakland Raiders and Boston Bruins fan. Most of all, Kevin loved spending quality time with his family and friends. Kevin was loved by all who knew him. Kevin's funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, Jan. 8th here at 8:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Marys Cathedral, Spring St. at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday, Jan. 7th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 5, 2020