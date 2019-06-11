|
Kimberly H. Branco, 53, of Fall River, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. A laborer for many years, she was a member of Local 610. Prior to that she was a daycare teacher at the John E. Boyd Center for 16 years. She loved her cats, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and dancing, especially to Stevie Nicks. She is survived by her parents, James S. and Nancy (Bell) Branco of Fall River; three siblings, Kevin Branco and his wife Lori of Fall River, Melissa Branco of Fall River and James Branco and his wife Judy of Assonet; five nieces, Ashley Branco and her boyfriend Bryan Powers of Fall River, Lindsey Branco and her boyfriend Mike Hebert of New Bedford, Katie Branco and her boyfriend Roy Romine of Fall River, and Courtney and Chelsea Branco both of Fall River and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00 AM. Burial, Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynnwood St., Fall River, MA 02724. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 11, 2019